How Sleep Affects Recovery, Performance and Health for CrossFit Athletes

“Hot Bod” is a weekly exploration of fitness culture and its adjacent oddities. Of course I harbor the delusion that within me — awaiting the right circumstances — there’s a paragon of incandescent healthfulness. Without that, I’m a person of extremes. I read seven magazines in one sitting, then the periodicals pile up for the next five weeks. I’ll cook a four-course meal, then won’t even turn on a burner for days. I’ll exercise vehemently — an early dance class, then strength training, later a bike ride across the entire city and back — only to follow this with complete inaction, muscles stiffening by the minute. But if I were monitored, I imagine, if I felt like I was putting on a stage play about my life, I’d just become balanced. Never too zealous, never too lethargic. Active, but not wild. So when I heard about a virtual personal-training program that would keep constant tabs on my movement, all day all night all week all month all year, I said: Yes, all right! Let’s see if this can even me out, once and for all.