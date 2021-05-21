How Sleep Affects Recovery, Performance and Health for CrossFit Athletes
In the daily rush of today’s modern lifestyle defined by speed, a need for efficiency and a constant state of stress, numerous elements of man’s primary set-up, from nutrition to social interaction, suffer significant changes. One of these features which are heavily affected by our hectic routines is sleep. Despite (or, perhaps, due to) being a basic human necessity, little research had been conducted on sleep until the second half of the 20th century. Given its key connection to the complex, sometimes mysterious mechanism of the brain, it is admittedly a difficult subject to study.www.boxrox.com