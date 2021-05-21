Maconaquah student named as scholarship winner

BUNKER HILL, IN- Local contractor Steve Holland joins Maconaquah School Corporation as the new instructor for the Construction Trades Program. Holland brings with him over 20 years of experience as a journeyman carpenter, giving students a different perspective on how the carpenters union looks outside of the school setting. “This program opens up so many opportunities for these kids to establish high wage jobs right out of high school, and to lock themselves into that higher pay scale as they advance toward their journeyman’s license,” says Holland. “This program is very much geared toward teaching real world skills and giving students the real world experience that will help them grow and advance at a much faster pace.”