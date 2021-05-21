newsbreak-logo
Bunker Hill, IN

Maconaquah student named as scholarship winner

By STAFF REPORT Peru Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Maconaquah student recently received a boost to her college fund when she was selected as a recipient of $1,000 scholarship from ag cooperative Ceres Solutions. McKenna Wilson, of Bunker Hill, was among 11 students selected from around the state a news release from Ceres said.

