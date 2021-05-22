newsbreak-logo
Greeley, CO

Greeley woman faces child abuse charge after infant admitted to hospital for 2 weeks

By Trevor Reid
The Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 37-year-old woman is in jail on a felony child abuse charge after she gave birth to an infant and never took the child in for medical care, according to police. A Child Protective Services case worker contacted the Greeley Police Department in March, reporting she received an anonymous tip that Carey Alfaro-Weaver, 37, gave birth to a baby at a home in the area of C Street and North 9th Avenue. The case worker believed Alfaro-Weaver was using drugs and that the baby was malnourished and in need of medical care.

