Russell, KY

Social event supports RCH residents

By James Juett
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUSSELL It wasn't a typical fun-and-games hot dog social on Friday at the Russell Convalescent Home to help raise money for a potential facility. Blessed with beautiful weather, and hot dogs grilled to perfection, many of the 27 residents of RCH who were well enough to come outside were joined by several RCH supporters that came to rally and protest against the City of Russell, which is attempting to use eminent domain to have a 49-year staple of downtown Russell demolished and use the area for another purpose.

