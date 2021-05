In 1983, a group of concerned agriculturalists and historians, with the help of Agricultural Commissioner Doyle Conner, established the Florida Agricultural Museum in Tallahassee. In 1997 the museum moved to its current 460-acre home in Flagler County with all the original buildings. The mission behind establishing the museum was to preserve Florida’s agricultural past, and currently the museum is also active in the conservation of heritage livestock including rare Florida Cracker cattle, horses, and sheep.