The playoffs are right around the corner and the Utah Jazz are holding onto the 1st seed for dear life. They currently have a 1.5 game lead over the Phoenix Suns and due to losing the tie-breaker, they can’t afford to lose another game this season unless the Suns also drop another one. The ramifications that this could have on playoff matchups could be significant. Or they could be nothing. We don’t really know because we don’t know how: 1. how healthy teams will actually be in 1-2 weeks or 2. what the standings will truly end like because everything is pretty tight down the board.