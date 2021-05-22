newsbreak-logo
A sometime wet, but warmer weekend is on the way! – Jason

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSome light residual shower activity is hanging around tonight. We should see some clearing in a mild overnight period, with a chance of scattered showers for your Saturday morning to early afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70’s to mid 60’s. Winds for the weekend will hang between 10-20mph.

