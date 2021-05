The Minnesota House passed a bill last week to legalize recreational marijuana, but the bill has no traction in the state Senate. KAUS News spoke with State District 27A Representative Peggy Bennett, a Republican from Albert Lea who joined other Republicans in accusing Democrats of wasting time on cannabis legislation instead of approving a state income tax break for those who received COVID unemployment benefits, and for businesses who received COVID emergency loans from the federal government under the Paycheck Protection Program…..