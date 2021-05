Utrecht, a small city in the Netherlands, wants to be the first region in the world with a bidirectional ecosystem. How? By using vehicle-to-grid charging stations. V2G technology is an efficient and cheap way to store and use renewable energy. The idea is simple: the transfer of electricity from cars to the grid. That way, the high-capacity storage of EV batteries doesn’t go to waste, while they’re not in use, and they can feed back into the grid as an alternative form of sustainable energy.