There Is Another Snyder Cut Movie That We May Never See

There are reasons why Zack Snyder might do okay when making a Star Wars movie and there are reasons why he shouldn’t even consider it to be realistic since plenty of Snyder fans would likely state that he would be a great storyteller to add to the list of directors that the SW franchise has already had over the years. But the fact is that he does enjoy telling his own story and using whatever universe he’s directing for to do it, meaning that there’s a very big possibility that he would make his Star Wars story into something that would greatly upset a lot of the fans who are still smarting from The Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker. But when one really looks at things from a different point of view, and I can’t believe I’m saying this, Snyder would be able to write a story that would fit into the franchise no matter what people think. Now granted, if he went in thinking to retcon anything that’s already happened there are people who might support this if he went on to do something within the scope of the most recent trilogy in order to rectify something that had already been documented. Fans have been incredibly divisive when it comes to the most recent trilogy and to be fair, the only thing that a lot of fans have agreed upon is The Mandalorian on Disney+, which has gained a few detractors but not nearly as many as the trilogy has. Whether Snyder could actually make an SW movie and make it work depends on the movie he would want to make since if it’s anything within the Skywalker saga then it’s fair to say that people would either cringe or bristle when thinking about it given that a lot of folks want to see Luke Skywalker restored to being a wise old badass instead of a crusty old, green-milk drinking hermit that’s trying to hide in some dingy corner of the galaxy.