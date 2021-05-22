newsbreak-logo
Movies

There Is Another Snyder Cut Movie That We May Never See

By Doug Norrie
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 1 day ago
For a director to say a director’s cut exists of a movie usually isn’t all that big of a deal. Most films have things that were left on the cutting room floor when it was all said and done. Not everything makes it into the studio cut. That being said, when Zack Snyder says a Snyder cut exists we perk up just a little bit more considering he just came out with one of the more ballyhooed cuts of a movie we’ve seen in some time. And there’s another one out there as well. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Snyder let on that he has a director’s cut of Sucker Punch in the can. While this version won’t get the same buzz as his recent films, it’s a cool proposition to think there’s a different version of the flick sitting in a closet somewhere.

