Wind Advisory issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cimarron The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Cimarron County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma Western Dallam County in the Panhandle of Texas Northwestern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 740 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Sedan, or 15 miles northeast of Amistad, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Ware. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH