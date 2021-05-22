newsbreak-logo
Wind Advisory issued for Cimarron by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cimarron WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING The threat has ended.

Special Weather Statement issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Target Area: Cimarron SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL CIMARRON COUNTY UNTIL 700 PM CDT At 629 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wheeless, or 22 miles west of Boise City, moving north at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Black Mesa Park and Wheeless. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cimarron The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Cimarron County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma Western Dallam County in the Panhandle of Texas Northwestern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 740 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Sedan, or 15 miles northeast of Amistad, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Ware. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Fire Weather Watch issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cimarron FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam Hartley...Oldham and Deaf Smith. * 20 Foot Winds...West southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 7. * Timing...Noon until 10 pm.