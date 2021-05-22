Wind Advisory issued for Dallam, Hartley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallam; Hartley; Sherman The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas Dallam County in the Panhandle of Texas Eastern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Ware, or 21 miles northwest of Dalhart, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Hail may accumulate on roadways causing hazardous travel. * Locations impacted include Dalhart, Stratford, Hartley, Ware and Conlen. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH