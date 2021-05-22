Wind Advisory issued for Dallam, Hartley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 17:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hartley; Moore; Oldham; Potter The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Oldham County in the Panhandle of Texas Northwestern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas Western Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 530 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Channing, or 18 miles southwest of Dumas, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Dumas, Four Way and Masterson. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH