PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Health officials and public leaders are ramping up their efforts to have personal conversations about the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine and convince people to get the shot in Phoenix. They put on a pop-up vaccine clinic at Grant Park on Saturday. All three shots were available for those who needed them. That included the Pfizer shot for kids as young as 12. The Food and Drug Administration approved the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for kids 12-15 years old last week.