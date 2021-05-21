newsbreak-logo
Restaurants

Happy Hour: Daily Dose Midtown

By Leah LeMoine
phoenixmag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a blessing and a curse when you specialize in something and do it so well that people struggle to think of you doing anything else. Nobody knows that better than Daily Dose Kitchen & Bar owners Matt and JenLyn Long, who have been killing it at the breakfast and lunch game so long that most people don’t realize they now offer dinner at their Midtown location. And not just dinner – a traditional happy hour (3-6 p.m.), as opposed to their Mid-Day Happy Hour I wrote about last year. I loved the idea and the execution of the Mid-Day Happy Hour so much that I even chose them as an editor’s pick in last year’s Best of the Valley: Best Weekday Brunch.

