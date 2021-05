The battle for the last spot in the Lancaster-Lebanon League baseball playoffs has spilled up against the beginning of the playoffs themselves. That makes things sound a bit more complicated than they are. The eight spots in Saturday’s quarterfinals go to the champions and runners-up in the L-L’s four sections. The bracket was filled out, as of Thursday, when Solanco (6-4 in th section) nosed out Ephrata and Elizabethtown.