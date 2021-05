May 20, 2021 - Yosemite National Park Fire Crews are planning for a 439-acre prescribed burn in Yosemite Valley next week. The project will focus on seven units east of El Capitan Crossover toward Leidig Meadow. Depending on weather and air quality, this project is planned to start on Monday May 24, 2021. Ignition could last three days with smoke lingering in Yosemite Valley for one to two weeks. Smoke impacts will be localized to Yosemite Valley during the day with smoke likely drifting down canyon during the evening hours. This project is part of the Yosemite Valley Parkwide Prescribed Fire Plan which encompasses 35 units totaling 12,114 acres.