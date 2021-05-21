newsbreak-logo
PDX mass vaccination site to close ahead of schedule as demand wanes

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health & Science University is closing its mass coronavirus vaccination site at the Portland International Airport earlier than originally expected. The final day of operations at PDX is now scheduled for June 19, five days soon than what was previously announced. OHSU said the change...

