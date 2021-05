This is an excerpt from Monday’s (5/13) Point of Sale retail supply chain newsletter sponsored by ArcBest. There’s a startup that was first created to deliver stoner essentials to college kids but is quietly capturing the imagination (and venture capital) of the tech world, and it’s time the logistics world took notice. Gopuff, founded by two friends at Drexel University in 2013, began delivering items like vaporizers, grinders and rolling papers. Soon after, munchies like Ben & Jerry’s became supplemental offerings to smoking and quickly became the bulk of their sales.