Consultant Insight: Cross-border e-commerce logistics services and options grow

By Cathy Roberson
aircargoworld.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery mode of transportation — ocean, air, truck, rail and parcel — continues to report an increase in e-commerce volumes. While it’s difficult to pinpoint exact figures, market research firm eMarketer forecasts $5 trillion in global e-commerce sales this year. In response to this growth, FedEx announced during its fiscal third-quarter earnings in March that […]

aircargoworld.com
