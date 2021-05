The pathogen SARS-CoV-2 has wreaked havoc globally since its alleged zoonosis from bats and pangolins as intermediary agents in Wuhan, China to humans. There’s no country in the world unaffected by covid making it one of the most infamous pandemics in history next only to the Spanish Flu in terms of mortality and spread. The huge pool of humans worldwide is basically a testing laboratory for the virus where it can alter its nature to form new variants that may be successful to evade antibodies induced from previous infection or currently available first-generation vaccines.