Henrico County, VA

99 Hanover Rd, Henrico, VA 23150

Richmond.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePerfect home for the first time home buyer or couple downsizing. Situated on a spacious corner lot with a large detached garage, this one is sure to impress! Inside was completely updated a couple years ago. HVAC was just replaced about a month ago. Hot Water heater is only a few months old. Ceiling fans are in living room and bedrooms, and new light fixtures compliment the rooms nicely in the living area. Living room also has built in bookshelves and arched doorways that give this home true character. Tilting, vinyl replacement windows for easy cleaning. Electric baseboard is still in place as a back up heat. Large detached garage with electric. Clean crawlspace with a vapor barrier in place. Large, recently fenced in back yard for bbqs and children to play. Make this the place you call home! Schedule a private showing today! Will not last long!

richmond.com
Henrico County, VA

1700 Havenwood Dr, Henrico, VA 23238

Hire the movers and start packing because this 4-sided brick ranch home on a 1/3-acre lot in Tuckahoe Village will be gone in a flash! You'll love the freshly painted walls and beautiful, dark hardwoods. The living room is open to the dining area and features recessed lights and a bay window. The updated kitchen has ceramic tile flooring, granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and a peninsula with seating. Get cozy in the family room with its gas fireplace and access to the deck. Down the hall are the primary bedroom with an en suite bathroom; two additional bedrooms; and upgraded hall bathroom. The laundry/utility room has access to the deck, and the newer washer & dryer convey. Enjoy Virginia's beautiful weather on either the spacious deck or the screened porch that overlook the fenced back yard with plenty of privacy. Store your lawn equipment in the detached shed. UPDATES include: storage shed; exterior doors; 30-year roof. Don't miss the opportunity to live in this quiet, established neighborhood!
Henrico County, VA

251 Rocketts Way Unit#301, Henrico, VA 23231

Super cool condo in sought after 251 Rocketts. Cedar Works Condo. This is an extra special unit that you've got to see. A few key highlights; same floor as the causeway to the parking garage, includes TWO DESIGNATED parking spots, storage unit is just steps away and on same floor, FULL-SIZE washer/dryer, CORNER UNIT with tons of natural light, Plantation Shutters throughout, NO adjoined walls to any other units, AWESOME rustic feel with modern amenities, & tons of exposed brick & features full size washer & dryer & extra shelves for storage/organization. The first primary suite is extra spacious with walk-in closet, corner windows, dual vanity, & ceramic tile through the bathroom suite. The other suite also features walk-in closet, dual vanity, & ceramic tile throughout (that bathroom also opens to hall for guests). HVAC was just replaced 2018/2019, water heater in 2019, refrigerator & microwave in 2018!
Henrico County, VA

2413 Bridgehaven Ter, Henrico, VA 23233

Updated and well kept 3 bed 2.5 bath home in the Godwin district. Close to Short Pump, and walkable to neighborhood shopping, restaurants, and other convenience stores at the Gleneagles Center. NEW ROOF installed 2020. New wood and laminate flooring through-out installed 2017. Amazing covered front porch. Master suite with private full bathroom features walk-in closet with a quality hanger and storage system. Natural light fills the home with a bright and airy feel. Awesome eat-in kitchen with granite counters. Full sized dining room. Spcacious living room with gas fireplace and french doors lead to large fenced in back yard with great sized deck and shed. Smart home features include keyless front door lock and Ecobee thermostat.
Henrico County, VA

7849 Wistar Woods Pl, Henrico, VA 23228

Now that everything is opening up, how about NO weekend yard work or exterior maintenance? Sound good? Then this is your new home! This almost new maintenance-free townhome is all you need in a home and to work from home! The floorplan was upgraded when built to include a sunny bump-out that works perfectly as a flex space. Work out, work at a desk or read a book, you decide! Super spacious open floorplan you can arrange furnishings to suit your needs. Luxurious kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, and the perfect counter spot for spectators! Highly desirable main floor primary with en suite bath, walk-in and linen closet First-floor laundry (all conveys), direct access to the garage, and half bath round out the main floor living of this home. . Upstairs are two additional bedrooms (one is super-sized) for additional office space or sleeping quarters. These two rooms share a full bath with a linen closet. Plenty of storage, walk-in, and cubbies on this level. Let's not forget the outside living! Including paver & concrete patios and the ultimate privacy fence. House is partially "smart" with NEST and Alexa capable lights, etc. New paint & carpet. Make this yours!
Henrico County, VA

3309 White Chimneys Ct, Henrico, VA 23060

SCHEDULE YOUR VISIT FOR THIS GORGEOUS home in the Sheppards Way subdivision! The 1st level boasts a foyer, open formal LR & DR w/custom MLDG, 5X5 half BA, a large FR w/NEW carpet 2021, wiring for surround sound, gas FP & opens to an enormous EIK w/42” wood cabinetry, granite C/TOP, breakfast bar, 3X2 pantry, SS APPL (dishwasher, gas range/oven & microwave), DBL sink w/motion sensor faucet & vaulted eat-in area w/access to the 13X12 screened porch w/cathedral ceiling, ceiling fan & 2 exits to the vast backyard perfect for pets or children to play. The Primary BDRM suite offers a cathedral ceiling, 9X8 WIC, ATT 11X9 spa-like BA w/DBL vanity, jetted tub & easy entry shower. The 2nd level also houses the 6X3 laundry closet, a 2X2 linen closet, the 9X6 hall BA w/toilet, tub & shower & single VAN w/storage, BDRM 2, BDRM 3 w/the ATT ADDL RM 2 & BDRM 4 w/the walk-up attic that could be finished for more living space! NEW roof on the screened porch 2021, NEW 2nd level Goodman HVAC 2017, 14X10 DET storage shed, 21X14 brick paver patio, white vinyl backyard fence, irrigation in the front & back yards, 22X19 ATT garage, walking distance to Crump Park & zoned for great schools!
Henrico County, VA

10672 Runnymeade Dr, Henrico, VA 23059

Welcome Home to 10672 Runnymeade Dr. Incredibly Well-maintained spacious home in Magnolia Ridge. Open Floor Plan with 9 ft Ceilings, Large Windows in every room Stone Fireplace and Large two tier Deck and Two Car Garage. Owners Suite with Soaking Tub & Shower. Hunter Ceiling fans in rooms. Shows Like a dream - Creek Behind the house & Protected Wetlands Boarder the back of Property. Irrigated Yard. New Roof in 2016 & New HVAC in 2015 Close to Shopping & Restaurants. ADT Security System in place REFRIGERATOR DOES NOT CONVEY.
Henrico County, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – May 17, 2021

Plans for a civilian review board in Henrico appear dead; Henrico Schools officials are planning vaccinations in some schools this school year after all; our latest Henrico Restaurant Watch. (Today’s Henrico News Minute is brought to you by Henrico County.)
Henrico County, VA

5327 Old Main St Unit#B, Henrico, VA 23231

Looking for waterfront views and all the conveniences of city living? Then you'll love calling The Villages at Rocket's Landing home! This upper level three bedroom condo boasts an open floorplan, an abundance of natural light, and an amazing cross breeze from the large windows on each end of the main floor. The designer kitchen features Koehler fixtures, sprawling quartz countertops, and an island that is perfect for entertaining. On the next level you'll find your laundry room, two secondary bedrooms, and the Primary suite with its own large walk in closet outfitted with custom shelving. Imagine yourself enjoying your own private rooftop patio overlooking the river - the perfect place to celebrate all year long. Minutes from local restaurants and retail, 2 riverside pools, a marina, the capital trail, and a playground. All within 2 miles of downtown. Call to schedule your showing today.
Richmond, VA

Four Regal Cinema locations in the Richmond region to reopen May 14

Regal Cinemas, the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., is reopening four of its six theaters in the Richmond region on Friday. The company said the theaters are Regal Short Pump in Henrico County; Regal Westchester Commons and Regal Commonwealth in Chesterfield County; and Regal Southpark in Colonial Heights.