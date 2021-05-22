99 Hanover Rd, Henrico, VA 23150
Perfect home for the first time home buyer or couple downsizing. Situated on a spacious corner lot with a large detached garage, this one is sure to impress! Inside was completely updated a couple years ago. HVAC was just replaced about a month ago. Hot Water heater is only a few months old. Ceiling fans are in living room and bedrooms, and new light fixtures compliment the rooms nicely in the living area. Living room also has built in bookshelves and arched doorways that give this home true character. Tilting, vinyl replacement windows for easy cleaning. Electric baseboard is still in place as a back up heat. Large detached garage with electric. Clean crawlspace with a vapor barrier in place. Large, recently fenced in back yard for bbqs and children to play. Make this the place you call home! Schedule a private showing today! Will not last long!richmond.com