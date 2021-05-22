99 Hanover Rd, Henrico, VA 23150

Now that everything is opening up, how about NO weekend yard work or exterior maintenance? Sound good? Then this is your new home! This almost new maintenance-free townhome is all you need in a home and to work from home! The floorplan was upgraded when built to include a sunny bump-out that works perfectly as a flex space. Work out, work at a desk or read a book, you decide! Super spacious open floorplan you can arrange furnishings to suit your needs. Luxurious kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, and the perfect counter spot for spectators! Highly desirable main floor primary with en suite bath, walk-in and linen closet First-floor laundry (all conveys), direct access to the garage, and half bath round out the main floor living of this home. . Upstairs are two additional bedrooms (one is super-sized) for additional office space or sleeping quarters. These two rooms share a full bath with a linen closet. Plenty of storage, walk-in, and cubbies on this level. Let's not forget the outside living! Including paver & concrete patios and the ultimate privacy fence. House is partially "smart" with NEST and Alexa capable lights, etc. New paint & carpet. Make this yours!