Immigration

Week Ahead in Immigration: May 24, 2021

By Daniel Wiessner
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
Here are some upcoming events of interest to the immigration law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday, May 27

10 a.m. - A federal judge in Washington, D.C., will hold an evidentiary hearing in a lawsuit seeking records related to a now-defunct U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement program that utilized state and local law enforcement databases to build deportation cases. The Obama-era Secure Communities program was renewed by the Trump administration, but President Joe Biden ended it in January. Officials with the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, a research group at Syracuse University, say ICE has refused to provide a wealth of information about individuals included in the database.

The case is Long v. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:17-cv-1097. For the plaintiffs: Scott Nelson of Public Citizen Litigation Group. For ICE: Robert Caplen of the U.S. Department of Justice.

1 p.m. - The New York State Bar Association will present an hour-long webinar on how lawyers can get involved in handling pro bono asylum cases. The training will orient lawyers to the fundamentals of eligibility and procedure, common issues to be mindful of, and mentorship possibilities.

Friday, May 28

1:30 p.m. - A federal judge in San Francisco will hold a status conference in a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Department of State's refusal to process most visa applications under a Trump administration ban on visa holders entering the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Biden administration claims the case is moot because it has withdrawn the entry ban, but the plaintiffs say the State Department is still not processing their visa applications.

The case is Young et al v. Biden, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:20-cv-07183. For the plaintiffs: Abadir Barre of Barre Law, Kristina Ghazaryan and Curtis Morrison. For the government: Valorie Smith of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Immigration? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Daniel WiessnerDan Wiessner reports on labor and employment and immigration law, including litigation and policy making. Reach him at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com

