Agriculture is uniquely positioned to mitigate climate change, but for farmers to realize that potential, they need additional support from the USDA, that according to the National Farmers Union. The NFU recently submitted comments, asking the Department of Ag to better encourage the development, adoption and equitable delivery of climate smart practices. NFU President Rob Larew said farmers are the original conservationists, and they understand better than most that if they don’t take care of the land and the water, the farm may not be there for the next generation. So it’s vital that farmers are part of the climate change conversation from the beginning.