MGM Sets ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Scribes Lauren Schuker Blum And Rebecca Angelo To Pen GameStop Stock Pic ‘The Antisocial Network’

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo have signed on to write MGM’s adaptation of Ben Mezrich’s The Antisocial Network, which tells one of the biggest news stories of the year, about a ragtag group of amateur investors, gamers and Internet trolls who brought Wall Street to its knees. MGM landed the rights to Mezrich’s book proposal back in January, only a week after the true-life story began taking shape on Wall Street with multiple projects following including a Netflix one starring Noah Centineo.

