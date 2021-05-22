Les Mis ~ Opening Night ~ Another Performance, Saturday at 7 pm

Bedford High School’s 2021 spring musical, Les Miserables, a compilation of live action/green screen/compiled images using the current technology, is outstanding. Congratulations to the cast that has performed on location — at Chip-in Farm, at Bedford High School, and in front of the Steans Building on The Great Road — and in front of green screens; the film and post-production tech crews, the musicians, and director Katrina Faulstich.