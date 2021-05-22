newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bedford, MA

Les Mis ~ Opening Night ~ Another Performance, Saturday at 7 pm

By The Bedford Citizen
Posted by 
The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Bedford High School’s 2021 spring musical, Les Miserables, a compilation of live action/green screen/compiled images using the current technology, is outstanding. Congratulations to the cast that has performed on location — at Chip-in Farm, at Bedford High School, and in front of the Steans Building on The Great Road — and in front of green screens; the film and post-production tech crews, the musicians, and director Katrina Faulstich.

www.thebedfordcitizen.org
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
438
Followers
1K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opening Night#Saturday Night Live#Bedford High School#Premiere#Tickets#Live Action Green#Green Screens#Live Stream#Spring#Chip In Farm#Location#Congratulations#Tech#Link#Crews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
Related
Bedford, MAPosted by
The Bedford Citizen

‘Les Misérables: School Edition’ the 2021 BHS Musical ~ May 21 & 22 at 7 ~ Watch the Trailer Tonight!

The Bedford High School Drama Club will present its musical, Les Misérables: School Edition, on the evenings of May 21st and May 22nd at 7 pm. This year’s performance charts new territory, with segments filmed around Bedford, and this 10-minute promotional ‘trailer’ where the actors discuss their roles, and the process of putting the show together.
Lowell, MAactionunlimited.com

Lowell Chamber Orchestra to Close Out MCC’s Spring Concert Series

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Spring 2020 semester, Middlesex Community College has been creative in offering online courses, programs and events. This includes MCC’s “A World of Music” concerts run by the Music department, who will close out the Spring 2021 series with a performance by the Lowell Chamber Orchestra.