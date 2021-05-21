newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mccurtain County, OK

Severe Weather Statement in McCurtain County, South Dakota

claimspages.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN OGLALA LAKOTA COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southwestern South Dakota.

www.claimspages.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mccurtain County, OK
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Thunderstorm#Oglala Lakota#Mdt#Extreme Weather#Storm#Western Oglala#Southwestern South Dakota#Severe Limits#Mdt#Lakota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Mccurtain County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: McCurtain FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Pennington County, SDRapid City Journal

Active COVID-19 cases continue to fall in South Dakota

New and active COVID-19 cases continue to reach new lows as the death toll for the pandemic remains ahead of the pace of recent months. The South Dakota Department of Health reported only 42 new infections Monday, allowing the number of active cases to fall to 828 - down 62 from Friday's report and 383 from last Monday. Hospitalizations climbed by four to 71 with 20 people in intensive care units and 10 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 13 patients in the hospital with two in ICU and two on ventilators.
Mccurtain County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McCurtain The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 911 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles northwest of Broken Bow, or 31 miles west of De Queen, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Hochatown, Plunketville, Watson, Mount Herman and Sherwood. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Mccurtain County, OKweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: McCurtain LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Through 7:00 AM CDT Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.