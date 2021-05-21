newsbreak-logo
Street Smarts: If you’re looking for a few thousand acres, we’ve got a couple of deals for you

By Staff Report
pacbiztimes.com
 1 day ago

Anyone with a cookie jar big enough to hold $175 million in spare change can own a couple of signature ranch properties in the Ojai-Carpinteria corridor. Black Mountain Ranch, owned by latex and rubber glove magnate Richard Gilleland, is for sale in Upper Ojai, at a price tag of just $100 million. The 3,600-acre spread was assembled from multiple parcels and was featured in a recent Los Angeles Times article.

www.pacbiztimes.com
California StateWhittier Daily News

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
Santa Barbara, CADaily Beast

OMG, I Want to Rent That House: Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara, CA (Vrbo): The Californians are fleeing, recent headlines have told us. While (former) residents may be snapping up cheaper housing in places like Idaho and Texas, those of us in the other 49 states should get busy making plans of our own: swooping in to book some prime West Coast vacation rentals. It’s the ideal California scenario: enjoy a few weeks of perfect weather while avoiding the gloomy state taxes. Sure, this $3,200 a night Santa Barbara beauty may be a bit more penny-precious than a chateau on a different coast, but with this view, who can resist?
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Weed and Wine Come Together in Santa Ynez Valley

This story was originally published by the Santa Barbara Independent and is reproduced here in partnership with Edhat. For 30 years now, Sunstone Winery has provided the Santa Ynez Valley one of its more famously photographed touchstones, shifting from “Tuscan-inspired” villa in wedding albums to “futuristic French chateau,” at least for purposes of one recent Star Trek show.
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California won't lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Independent

Winemaker Jim Clendenen Dies

Jim Clendenen — one of the most important vintners in Santa Barbara County history, an influential force on the international wine scene, and a legendary bon vivant known for crafting both world-class wines and long, epic lunches — died in his sleep over the weekend. He was 68 years old.
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Climate change impact increasingly felt in California

More wildfires. Hotter days. Drought. Sea-level rise. Those conditions are an increasing reality in California, which is steadily becoming an altered state. But if the grimmest predictions of experts about our state and climate change become true, the conditions will become far worse. “Average summer temperatures in California have risen...
California Statecasualtravelist.com

One Great Weekend – A Guide for Two Perfect Days in Santa Barbara, California

If you’re looking for the quintessential California vacation experience then set your sights on Santa Barbara. With miles of palm tree lined beaches along the Pacific, easy access to Santa Ynez Valley wine country (not to mention a wine trail right in town) you can have a beach and wine vacation all in one trip. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or a girls’ trip a weekend is just long enough to fall for Santa Barbara’s California cool. Discover the best things to do in Santa Barbara to make your weekend trip one to remember.