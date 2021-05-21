Street Smarts: If you’re looking for a few thousand acres, we’ve got a couple of deals for you
Anyone with a cookie jar big enough to hold $175 million in spare change can own a couple of signature ranch properties in the Ojai-Carpinteria corridor. Black Mountain Ranch, owned by latex and rubber glove magnate Richard Gilleland, is for sale in Upper Ojai, at a price tag of just $100 million. The 3,600-acre spread was assembled from multiple parcels and was featured in a recent Los Angeles Times article.www.pacbiztimes.com