Street Smarts: If you’re looking for a few thousand acres, we’ve got a couple of deals for you

Santa Barbara, CA (Vrbo): The Californians are fleeing, recent headlines have told us. While (former) residents may be snapping up cheaper housing in places like Idaho and Texas, those of us in the other 49 states should get busy making plans of our own: swooping in to book some prime West Coast vacation rentals. It’s the ideal California scenario: enjoy a few weeks of perfect weather while avoiding the gloomy state taxes. Sure, this $3,200 a night Santa Barbara beauty may be a bit more penny-precious than a chateau on a different coast, but with this view, who can resist?