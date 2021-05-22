newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Gateway Mall vaccination site closing its doors after this Tuesday

By Steven Ponson
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YNf6Y_0a7ZVbMo00

Jacksonville FL — Time is running out for you to get a COVID vaccine at the Gateway Mall vaccination site. The site closes after Tuesday, May 25th and until then the site will have the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine available.

“We appreciate the work of everyone who helped these centers provide vaccinations to so many people,” said Gracia Szczech, FEMA Region IV Administrator. “The centers were established in locations accessible to socially vulnerable populations and they were successful in their mission. Now, FEMA will continue to support the State of Florida and local communities with resources as they reach deeper into communities.” Szczech says.

The site will be open from 7 AM until 7 PM. There are still plenty of locations providing COVID vaccines in Jacksonville. The Regency Square Mall, Edward Waters College, Legends Center, and Celebration Church are just a few.

To find a place near you can go to vaccine.gov.

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Vaccines
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Health
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Fema Region#Open Doors#Vaccine Doses#Gateway Mall#Time#Edward Waters College#Legends Center#Celebration Church#Miami Jacksonville#Flsert#Mall Vaccination#Covid Vaccines#Tues#Populations#Reminder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Politics
Related
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

Group plans mask policy protest at Nassau County School Board meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Schools are reevaluating mask mandates for students after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that masks shouldn’t be required for vaccinated people in most indoor settings. But, after some confusion, the CDC clarified its position Saturday saying that masks and physical distancing should...
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

45% of Floridians have received at least 1 COVID-19 shot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Target and CVS are no longer requiring fully vaccinated customers to wear face masks in stores, joining several other U.S. retailers changing their rules after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidance. Under the new guidelines released last week, fully vaccinated people -- those...
Jacksonville, FLJacksonville Daily Record

Preston Hollow: Two luxury town house parcels under contract at The District

Owners of the 32-acre mixed-use Southbank project The District said two parcels designated for luxury town houses are under contract for sale. Ramiro Albarran, Preston Hollow Capital LLC managing director of origination and structuring, told the Downtown Development Review Board on May 13 that the company executed a deal for the parcels, which face a marsh on the site’s southeast corner.
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Duval County, FLPosted by
WJCT News

Duval Schools Will Hear From Public Wed. On Proposed Name Changes To Some Schools

Another public meeting about changing the names of certain public schools in Duval County is planned for Wednesday morning. That’s as momentum is gaining steam in the campaign to change the names. For one, a billboard has gone up on Interstate-10 near Downtown supporting efforts by the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville to change the public school names that honor white supremacists.
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
WOKV

DCPS: No mask requirements at outdoor graduations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools says masks won’t be required at outdoor graduations. The school district says that both guests and students have the option to wear a mask. The school district did not say if this applies to indoor graduations. The announcement comes after the Centers for...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

Marina San Pablo Condominium Association Inc., 14402 Marina San Pablo Place S., contractor is Tropical Enclosures by Master Screens Inc., install pergola, $20,000. JEA Headquarters, 225 N. Pearl St., contractor is Ryan Cos. US Inc., 162,741 square feet, new eight-story shell building, $31.09 million. Restaurants. Pepe’s Hacienda & Restaurant, 3615...
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best waterfront dining: Cap’s on the Water

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Fresh seafood and sunset views -- that’s what Cap’s on the Water, the JaxBest choice for waterfront dining, is all about. The outdoor oyster bar, or sunset bar as some call it, is a highlight of the Cap’s experience. In total, you’ll fine three bars serving award-winning wines, as well as beers and cocktails featuring local spirits.
Florida StateFlorida Times-Union

Florida COVID-19 weekly cases drop by nearly half over past month

Florida's weekly COVID-19 cases plunged by nearly half compared to one month ago, while the vaccination drive began reaching a new population this week during the state's fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Still, Duval County drew closer to a new milestone, on pace to surpass 100,000 COVID-19 infections within one...
News4Jax.com

Students get vaccinated at sites around Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval students 12 and older rolled up their sleeves and got their first dose of the Pfizer shot on Saturday. With the CDC signing off on kids 12 and up to get the Pfizer shot on Wednesday, Duval Schools wasted no time helping its students get access to the vaccine.
Jacksonville, FLFlorida Times-Union

Mark Woods: Gas tax could move quality-of-life needle

I decided to take LeAnna Cumber up on her suggestion. I went to Daily’s and asked people about the proposed increase in the local gas tax. Cumber, the Jacksonville City Council member from District 5, made this suggestion during a committee meeting Wednesday afternoon. If you missed that meeting, first...