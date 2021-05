Mount Union women's lacrosse player Katie Clark, a Hudson native and Walsh Jesuit alumnus, has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference rookie of the year. "It's a really big accomplishment for me," Clark said. "It's obviously been a tough year for all of us, but it's a nice accomplishment to end the season for me and for all of my teammates. I think we got eight All-OAC awards for our team, so that's pretty awesome."