Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Brent France along with CSO Brian France were called out to East Pittsburgh Church Road where a man was reportedly armed with a handgun creating a disturbance. Deputies arrived to find 28-year-old Shawn Patrick Harrison there in the driver seat of a pickup truck. Harrison got out of the truck and was taken into custody without incident. During the investigation police learned Harrison had allegedly pointed a handgun at a woman there and fired it into the ground next to his truck. He was charged with wanton endangerment, menacing and terroristic threatening. Harrison was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center.