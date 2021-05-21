newsbreak-logo
Alabama State

Which states send the most people to Alabama? Here’s the list.

By Stacker
Posted by 
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wKJ2O_0a7ZV83600

M Floyd // Flickr

States sending the most people to Alabama

The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Alabama from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Alabama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXqOV_0a7ZV83600

SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Iowa

– Moved from Iowa to Alabama in 2019: 722

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #25 most common destination from Iowa

– Moved from Alabama to Iowa in 2019: 70

— #46 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0a7ZV83600

randy andy // Shutterstock

#29. Nevada

– Moved from Nevada to Alabama in 2019: 771

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #31 most common destination from Nevada

– Moved from Alabama to Nevada in 2019: 239

— #42 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0a7ZV83600

Famartin // Wikicommons

#28. Maryland

– Moved from Maryland to Alabama in 2019: 808

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #33 most common destination from Maryland

– Moved from Alabama to Maryland in 2019: 1,597

— #17 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3413Xe_0a7ZV83600

Canva

#27. Arkansas

– Moved from Arkansas to Alabama in 2019: 813

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #20 most common destination from Arkansas

– Moved from Alabama to Arkansas in 2019: 636

— #30 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0a7ZV83600

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#26. Missouri

– Moved from Missouri to Alabama in 2019: 864

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #32 most common destination from Missouri

– Moved from Alabama to Missouri in 2019: 2,246

— #12 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0a7ZV83600

DPPed// Wikimedia

#25. Arizona

– Moved from Arizona to Alabama in 2019: 904

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #36 most common destination from Arizona

– Moved from Alabama to Arizona in 2019: 1,750

— #15 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swp3x_0a7ZV83600

Canva

#24. Alaska

– Moved from Alaska to Alabama in 2019: 1,105

— 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #15 most common destination from Alaska

– Moved from Alabama to Alaska in 2019: 260

— #38 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0a7ZV83600

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Kansas

– Moved from Kansas to Alabama in 2019: 1,212

— 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #18 most common destination from Kansas

– Moved from Alabama to Kansas in 2019: 1,021

— #24 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0a7ZV83600

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Wisconsin

– Moved from Wisconsin to Alabama in 2019: 1,307

— 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #21 most common destination from Wisconsin

– Moved from Alabama to Wisconsin in 2019: 678

— #29 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0a7ZV83600

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#21. Massachusetts

– Moved from Massachusetts to Alabama in 2019: 1,452

— 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #26 most common destination from Massachusetts

– Moved from Alabama to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,099

— #21 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0a7ZV83600

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#20. Kentucky

– Moved from Kentucky to Alabama in 2019: 1,500

— 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #16 most common destination from Kentucky

– Moved from Alabama to Kentucky in 2019: 4,390

— #6 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0a7ZV83600

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#19. Washington

– Moved from Washington to Alabama in 2019: 1,883

— 1.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #28 most common destination from Washington

– Moved from Alabama to Washington in 2019: 1,060

— #22 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0a7ZV83600

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#18. Michigan

– Moved from Michigan to Alabama in 2019: 1,893

— 1.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #20 most common destination from Michigan

– Moved from Alabama to Michigan in 2019: 1,997

— #13 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0a7ZV83600

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#17. Illinois

– Moved from Illinois to Alabama in 2019: 1,962

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #28 most common destination from Illinois

– Moved from Alabama to Illinois in 2019: 1,658

— #16 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0a7ZV83600

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#16. New York

– Moved from New York to Alabama in 2019: 1,996

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #34 most common destination from New York

– Moved from Alabama to New York in 2019: 851

— #26 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0a7ZV83600

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#15. Colorado

– Moved from Colorado to Alabama in 2019: 2,042

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #32 most common destination from Colorado

– Moved from Alabama to Colorado in 2019: 3,422

— #9 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0a7ZV83600

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Utah

– Moved from Utah to Alabama in 2019: 2,083

— 2.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #11 most common destination from Utah

– Moved from Alabama to Utah in 2019: 1,027

— #23 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0a7ZV83600

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#13. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Alabama in 2019: 2,336

— 2.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #23 most common destination from Pennsylvania

– Moved from Alabama to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,898

— #14 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0a7ZV83600

Canva

#12. Ohio

– Moved from Ohio to Alabama in 2019: 2,364

— 2.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #21 most common destination from Ohio

– Moved from Alabama to Ohio in 2019: 1,203

— #20 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0a7ZV83600

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#11. South Carolina

– Moved from South Carolina to Alabama in 2019: 2,448

— 2.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #13 most common destination from South Carolina

– Moved from Alabama to South Carolina in 2019: 873

— #25 most common destination from Alabama

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#10. Virginia

– Moved from Virginia to Alabama in 2019: 2,876

— 2.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #23 most common destination from Virginia

– Moved from Alabama to Virginia in 2019: 4,028

— #7 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0a7ZV83600

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Indiana

– Moved from Indiana to Alabama in 2019: 3,451

— 3.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #11 most common destination from Indiana

– Moved from Alabama to Indiana in 2019: 1,481

— #18 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0a7ZV83600

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#8. North Carolina

– Moved from North Carolina to Alabama in 2019: 3,597

— 3.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #19 most common destination from North Carolina

– Moved from Alabama to North Carolina in 2019: 4,697

— #5 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0a7ZV83600

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#7. California

– Moved from California to Alabama in 2019: 3,690

— 3.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #36 most common destination from California

– Moved from Alabama to California in 2019: 3,310

— #10 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0a7ZV83600

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#6. Louisiana

– Moved from Louisiana to Alabama in 2019: 3,789

— 3.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #7 most common destination from Louisiana

– Moved from Alabama to Louisiana in 2019: 2,567

— #11 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhjSZ_0a7ZV83600

Canva

#5. Mississippi

– Moved from Mississippi to Alabama in 2019: 4,377

— 4.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #6 most common destination from Mississippi

– Moved from Alabama to Mississippi in 2019: 3,512

— #8 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0a7ZV83600

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Texas

– Moved from Texas to Alabama in 2019: 8,405

— 8.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #20 most common destination from Texas

– Moved from Alabama to Texas in 2019: 8,791

— #3 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0a7ZV83600

Imilious // Wikicommons

#3. Tennessee

– Moved from Tennessee to Alabama in 2019: 9,970

— 9.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 (tie) most common destination from Tennessee

– Moved from Alabama to Tennessee in 2019: 6,294

— #4 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMVNv_0a7ZV83600

Canva

#2. Georgia

– Moved from Georgia to Alabama in 2019: 13,993

— 13.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #6 most common destination from Georgia

– Moved from Alabama to Georgia in 2019: 14,169

— #2 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0a7ZV83600

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Florida

– Moved from Florida to Alabama in 2019: 15,519

— 14.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #10 most common destination from Florida

– Moved from Alabama to Florida in 2019: 15,153

— #1 most common destination from Alabama

Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
3K+
Followers
330
Post
1M+
Views
