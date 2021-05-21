newsbreak-logo
Logansport, IN

May 28 and 29 proclaimed Buddy Poppy Days

By Staff Reports
Pharos-Tribune
 8 days ago
At the official proclamation for Buddy Poppy Days are, from left, Buddy Poppy Chairwoman Elizabeth McQuinn, Mayor Chris Martin, VFW Auxiliary President Liz Troxell and VFW Commander John Scott. Photo provided

Mayor Chris Martin has proclaimed Friday, May 28, and Saturday, May 29, as Buddy Poppy Days in conjunction with Logansport’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #3790 and the post’s VFW Auxiliary.

His proclamation urges all patriotic citizens to wear a Buddy Poppy as “mute evidence of our gratitude to the men and women of this country who have risked their lives in defense of the freedom, which we continue to enjoy as American citizens”.

The monies donated for Buddy Poppies goes into a special VFW account called the Relief Fund, used only to assist veterans, their spouses/widows and their relatives.

In February 1924, the VFW registered the name Buddy Poppy with the U.S. Patent Office, and a certificate was issued on May 20, 1924, granting VFW all trademark rights in the name of Buddy under the classification of artificial flowers.

This year the VFW will be at D & R Fruit Market, 931 W. Market St. in Logansport, and Ruler Foods, 3047 E. Market St. in Logansport, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. for our drive. Donations may also be made at VFW Post #3790, 1023 Erie Ave., Logansport.

