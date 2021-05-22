Some experts say now is a decent time to buy a home but there are complications in the market

BRAZOS VALLEY — Some experts say that it’s a decent time to buy a home in Aggieland. But, there are complications within the housing market that have arisen lately. "If you have the ability to buy a house now, and you can find one that you want, and get it, you’re probably better off to do it now," said Jim Gaines, an economist with the Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center. "Two reasons: one, it will be more expensive next year, and it could be a lot more expensive for the same house. And two, the interest rates will be a lot higher next year.”