Little Turtle Waterway Trail on West End Closed

The Logansport Parks & Recreation Department would like the public to know that the Little Turtle Waterway trail going west from the plaza is closed to all trail users.

As the Third Street Bridge is being repaired, trail users must not be under the bridge. Falling debris may injure anyone under the bridge.

The trail will remain closed until the bridge repairs are completed.

Those with questions may contact the Logansport Park & Recreation office at 574-753 6969 or parksinfo@cityoflogansport.org for further clarification.