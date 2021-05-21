Music makes it way back to Logan

Get out your lawn chairs and blankets.

It’s that time of year when the Cass County Arts Alliance coupled with the Logansport Parks & Recreation Department provides the community with free entertainment. Starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30, the Summer Sundown Music Series will begin.

Brandt Carmichael will kick off this year’s series at Huston Park.

Arts Alliance President Steffie Hardesty said her group, along with Civic Players of Logansport, Junior Civic Players, and the State Theatre, are joining forces to provide the shows Memorial Day weekend through Sept. 12. Working in conjunction with the Parks Department, she said “this is a family friendly event that everyone could enjoy.”

The non-profits have been putting on the program for several years, but had to cancel shows during 2020 due to the pandemic. Hardesty said it’s nice that the community could resume some normalcy by returning to the park venues for “fresh air and exposure to different types of music.”

By hosting the events at Huston, Fairview, Muehlhausen, and Spencer parks, she said people will get a chance to experience the various offerings each one has to provide. Plus, the civic groups and historic theatre will offer snacks and water during the shows.

The funds raised from the sales will benefit the individual organizations.

Hardesty said the Arts Alliance crew will be on site at each concert to make sure people are having a good time and to be available for any questions. “A focus we have this year is being present and letting people know where they can go to ask questions and join an arts group,” she said. “Board members will attend so people can … learn how to be involved in the arts.”

After all, she said, those who spend an evening relaxing at a park with family, friends, and pets – yes, dogs and other pets are even invited – to listen to a variety of bands are already taking part in the arts scene. Just by showing up and supporting the musicians, the community is establishing a link with the industry.

And some of the acts that people will be able to enjoy include Jimmy Wright, MuDHippies, Three Old Guys, Counter.Point, Mike Almon, and Ned Boyd.

Hardesty is excited for the series to begin. “People will have a chance to relax and enjoy an evening. It’ll be a great time to meet new people and have a social gathering that even in post-COVID days can still be comfortable.”

And that’s something we all need.