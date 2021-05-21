Three seriously injured in Friday crash

Three people were seriously injured in a Friday morning two-car, head-on collision near Twelve Mile.

At approximately 8:55 a.m., Cass County Central Dispatch received reports of a crash on Ind. 25, south of Cass County Road 650 North. Upon arrival, officers found one vehicle off the roadway with the other on the highway.

According to a preliminary investigation by Cass County Dep. Shane Johnson, a 2012 Dodge Caravan driven by Erica Gaby, 30, of Logansport, was northbound on Ind. 25 when she drove left of center and struck a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 41-year-old Jesse Chantea of Plymouth.

Gaby was extricated by fire personnel before being flown by medical helicopter to a Fort Wayne trauma center. She suffered serious injuries, Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroder stated.

Two children in the Caravan were uninjured, but were transported by ambulance to Logansport Memorial Hospital for evaluation. Johnson said that “both children were properly restrained in child seats, which protected them from injury.”

Meanwhile, fire personnel also extricated Chantea from his vehicle before being flown via medical helicopter to a Fort Wayne trauma center. He and his passenger, Maria Chantea, 38, of Plymouth, both suffered serious injuries.

After being extricated from the Tahoe, Maria Chantea was taken by ambulance to I.U. Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Ind. 25 was closed for approximately four hours while crash reconstruction officers from the sheriff’s department, Logansport Police Department, and Indiana State Police worked the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the CCSD at 574-753-7800.

Assisting agencies included the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Logansport Police Department, Indiana State Police, Cass County Emergency Management Agency, Harrison Township Fire Department, Twelve Mile Fire Department, Logansport Fire Department, and Phoenix Ambulance Service.