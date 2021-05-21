newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twelve Mile, IN

Three seriously injured in Friday crash

By Staff Reports
Posted by 
Pharos-Tribune
Pharos-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w065v_0a7ZUumk00

Three people were seriously injured in a Friday morning two-car, head-on collision near Twelve Mile.

At approximately 8:55 a.m., Cass County Central Dispatch received reports of a crash on Ind. 25, south of Cass County Road 650 North. Upon arrival, officers found one vehicle off the roadway with the other on the highway.

According to a preliminary investigation by Cass County Dep. Shane Johnson, a 2012 Dodge Caravan driven by Erica Gaby, 30, of Logansport, was northbound on Ind. 25 when she drove left of center and struck a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 41-year-old Jesse Chantea of Plymouth.

Gaby was extricated by fire personnel before being flown by medical helicopter to a Fort Wayne trauma center. She suffered serious injuries, Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroder stated.

Two children in the Caravan were uninjured, but were transported by ambulance to Logansport Memorial Hospital for evaluation. Johnson said that “both children were properly restrained in child seats, which protected them from injury.”

Meanwhile, fire personnel also extricated Chantea from his vehicle before being flown via medical helicopter to a Fort Wayne trauma center. He and his passenger, Maria Chantea, 38, of Plymouth, both suffered serious injuries.

After being extricated from the Tahoe, Maria Chantea was taken by ambulance to I.U. Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Ind. 25 was closed for approximately four hours while crash reconstruction officers from the sheriff’s department, Logansport Police Department, and Indiana State Police worked the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the CCSD at 574-753-7800.

Assisting agencies included the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Logansport Police Department, Indiana State Police, Cass County Emergency Management Agency, Harrison Township Fire Department, Twelve Mile Fire Department, Logansport Fire Department, and Phoenix Ambulance Service.

Pharos-Tribune

Pharos-Tribune

Logansport, IN
2K+
Followers
108
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Pharos-Tribune

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Twelve Mile, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Indiana Accidents
Logansport, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Cass County, IN
City
Plymouth, IN
Cass County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Logansport, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State Police#Medical Helicopter#Traffic Accident#Under Investigation#Emergency Personnel#Cass County Dep#Dodge Caravan#I U Arnett Hospital#Ccsd#Phoenix Ambulance Service#Head On Collision#Fire Personnel#Ind#41 Year Old Jesse Chantea#Chevrolet Tahoe#Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Indiana StateRepublic

Indiana boy, 16, sentenced in fatal shooting of another teen

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A 16-year-old suburban Indianapolis boy charged as an adult in another teen’s fatal shooting has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal recklessness and a weapons charge. A Johnson County judge sentenced Marcus Salatin on Friday to 825 days at...
Indiana StatePerry County News

Spencer man nabbed on felony drug charges

A Spencer County man has been arrested on drug charges after a weeks-long investigation by Indiana State Police. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any problems then please...
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
Indiana StateNWI.com

Valpo woman awarded $43.5 million in wake of Ind. 49 crash

VALPARAISO — A jury awarded a Valparaiso woman $43.5 million after she was rear-ended by a semi-truck five years ago while waiting at a traffic light on Ind. 49 at Gateway Boulevard, according to her attorney, Kenneth J. Allen. "The Krofts are a wonderful couple and the verdict recognized the...
Indiana StateNWI.com

Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed. The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County. The Porter County Health Department, which reports data separately from the state, did not report...
Indiana StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana: 559 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths Monday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and six additional deaths have been reported. A total of 13,069 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 417 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Cass County, INcasscountyonline.com

May 16, 2021 Update from Indiana Department of Health

Last Updated on May 16, 2021 by Indiana Department of Health. Cass County stayed in the yellow advisory status on the county metrics map as of May 62, 2021. Yellow indicates moderate community spread, with 111 weekly cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 5.43%. The map is updated weekly on Wednesdays.
Logansport, INPosted by
Pharos-Tribune

Logansport man faces trial on domestic battery, strangulation

A Logansport man is scheduled for April 24 trial on two Level 6 felonies: strangulation and domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old. Jacob August Rozzi, 24, received the trial date at his initial hearing on May 7 and will next appear in court on May 19 regarding the $500 bond set for him, according to court documents.
Logansport, INPharos-Tribune

Police Blotter May 15 2021

8:39 a.m. — Suspicious circumstance, 700 block of Bringhurst Street, Logansport. Items were located by the river bank and retrieved by officers. Logansport Police Department,. 9:12 a.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 5200 block of Canterbury Lane, Logansport. Cass County Sheriff’s Department. 10:09 a.m. — Misha Renea Mains, 41, of Logansport, was...
Cass County, INcasscountyonline.com

Elgy Dingman

Last Updated on May 12, 2021 by Fisher Funeral Chapel. Elgy attended the Hendricks School on Woodlawn Avenue which later evolved into Woodlawn Center. As an adult, Elgy worked as an assembler at Peak Community Services. Elgy attended the Salvation Army Church with his sister, Ellen, and her family. As...
Logansport, INPosted by
Pharos-Tribune

Board of Works nixes another Logan road closure

Another potential road closure was halted by the Logansport Board of Public Works & Safety Wednesday. Safety Services & Supply with Norfolk Southern Railroad applied for the closing of 18th Street from Woodlawn Avenue to Dykeman Street. Traffic would have been re-routed from this area starting 5 a.m. May 19th.
Pharos-Tribune

Fire reports, May 13, 2021

12:58 p.m. — 1700 block of Smith Street, assist EMS. Logansport Fire Department. 6:56 a.m. — 300 block of Cass Plaza, assist EMS. LFD.