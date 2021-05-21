newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burrows, IN

Teen shot in what appears to have been an attempted robbery

By Kristi Hileman Staff Reporter
Posted by 
Pharos-Tribune
Pharos-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Pz2X_0a7ZUmyA00

BURROWS – A botched robbery attempt may have been linked to the shooting of a 17-year-old girl. It also landed a Lafayette man behind bars on a charge of attempted murder.

At around 11:13 p.m. Thursday, Carroll County dispatch received reports of a girl having been shot and lying motionless in the roadway near Burrows Presbyterian Church, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Burrows is located 11 miles northeast of Delphi, off of Hoosier Heartland Highway or Ind. 25.

Upon the arrival of officers, the juvenile was found alert and conscious. A single gunshot wound to her upper torso did not appear life-threatening, a report from Sheriff Tobe Leazenby stated. The girl was transported to a Lafayette hospital, where she remains.

Leazenby said the girl is in stable condition.

According to a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office report, police were able to briefly talk with the teenager. Her description of a gray Mitsubishi ERS passenger car led officers to put out a search for the vehicle in the counties of Carroll and Tippecanoe.

At approximately 11:48 p.m. Thursday, Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle matching the description on the Hoosier Heartland Highway or Ind. 25 in northeastern Tippecanoe County. Officers detained the occupants.

Upon questioning, officers placed Emmett Davis, 22, and Mike-Anthony Stephens, 20, both of Lafayette, under arrest. They were transported to the Carroll County Jail in Delphi.

Davis faces an attempted murder charge, which is a Level 1 felony, as well as Level 3 felonies of aggravated battery and robbery. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Stephens, who was arrested on a Level 5 felony of assisting a criminal, remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond.

Court dates have not been set as of today.

Leazenby stated that the incident may have been a botched robbery attempt that involved drugs. Due to an ongoing investigation, he said specific details cannot be released at this time. New information will be released as it becomes available.

However, he added, it does appear that this was an isolated incident and there is “no ongoing threat [that] exists to the community.”

Pharos-Tribune

Pharos-Tribune

Logansport, IN
2K+
Followers
108
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Pharos-Tribune

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burrows, IN
County
Carroll County, IN
City
Delphi, IN
Carroll County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attempted Murder#Felony Murder#Teen#County Police#Carroll County Dispatch#Mitsubishi Ers#Man#Upper Torso#Ind#Sheriff Tobe Leazenby#Drugs#Hoosier Heartland Highway#Briefly Talk#Bars#Court Dates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Indiana StateRepublic

Indiana boy, 16, sentenced in fatal shooting of another teen

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A 16-year-old suburban Indianapolis boy charged as an adult in another teen’s fatal shooting has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal recklessness and a weapons charge. A Johnson County judge sentenced Marcus Salatin on Friday to 825 days at...
Indiana StatePerry County News

Spencer man nabbed on felony drug charges

A Spencer County man has been arrested on drug charges after a weeks-long investigation by Indiana State Police. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any problems then please...
Carroll County, INPosted by
Pharos-Tribune

DNR seizes 500 grams of alleged meth, makes 3 arrests

DELPHI – Nine people were detained by Indiana Conservation Officers last week after more than 500 grams of an alleged Schedule I controlled substance, methamphetamine, was found along Tippecanoe River. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Law Enforcement Division, while on patrol, Lt. Daniel Dulin encountered drug possession...
Carroll County, INfordcountyrecord.com

Multiple arrests made by on drug charges

Indiana Conservation Officers have arrested multiple people on drug and firearm charges in Delphi. While on patrol May 5, Lt. Daniel Dulin of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources encountered drug possession violations along the Tippecanoe River in Carroll County. With help from the White County Sheriff’s Office and the...
Carroll County, INPharos-Tribune

Delphi murders still very alive for family

MONTGOMERY -- Libby German and Abby Williams went for a walk over an old railroad trestle in Carroll County. They did not come back alive. Their case remains unsolved and Libby’s sister, Kelsi German, is reaching out in all directions to tell the story. “I’ve found people my age or...
Lafayette, INb969fm.com

Lafayette kidnapping suspect investigated in Delphi murders

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The suspect in the kidnapping and sexual abuse of a nine-year-old girl from Lafayette is being run as a possible suspect in the murder of the two girls from Delphi back in 2017. On Thursday, Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said the suspect, James Brian Chadwell,...