newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reading, PA

Reading man charged with raping a 12-year-old girl

By Holly Herman
Reading Eagle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Reading man was arrested and jailed on charges of raping a 12-year-old girl twice in January in a Reading home. Elder Jacobo-Portal, 20, of the 200 block of North Ninth Street was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail following arraignment in Reading Central Court before District Judge Kim Bagenstose on charges of rape, aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corrupting minors.

www.readingeagle.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Berks County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Reading, PA
County
Berks County, PA
City
Bethlehem, PA
Reading, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Dna Test#Crime#Indecent Assault#Police Detectives#Aggravated Assault#Sexual Assault#Reading Central Court#Man#County Detectives#Berks County Prison#Minors#North Ninth Street#January#Dna Analysis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Reading, PAReading Eagle

Reading police investigating a shooting on Lackawanna Street

Reading police are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Lackawanna Street, authorities confirmed. The incident, which involved the shooting of a male, happened about 12:40 p.m. Monday. Information about the extent of his injuries was not available. Additional details will be posted as they become available.
Pennsylvania StateWJAC TV

Huntingdon man arrested after threatening to kill troopers

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE #2: According to Pennsylvania State Police in Huntingdon, a man is in custody after threatening to kill troopers in Smithfield Township. State police said they were dispatched to Pike Street on Monday to serve a mental health warrant on 39-year-old Jacob Griffith of Huntingdon....
Pennsylvania Stateems1.com

Pa. man allegedly spat blood in paramedic's face

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man allegedly spat blood in a paramedic's face after being arrested on a DUI charge. West Shore Regional Police reported that Tanner Boyd Graybill, 33, was pulled over last Thursday and taken into custody after showing signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Pennsylvania Statesauconsource.com

State Police Trying to Locate Missing Man in Upper Bucks

A man who police say is considered missing and endangered was the subject of a news release issued by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin Monday. According to troopers, 37-year-old Steven Eric Heffentrager of East Greenville was last seen on Saturday, May 8 at approximately 5:30 p.m. in Milford Township, Bucks County.
Reading, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Reading man charged in the death of his fiancee

READING, Pa. | A man in Reading has been formally charged with the death of his fiancee, according to Reading police. Joseph Alley was identified as the man who injured the victim, Mikerrah Page, in a hit-and-run following a domestic dispute, police say. Alley initially insisted he did not know Page had been harmed in the hit-and-run, claiming he hadn't known she had been hit, records say.
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Ellwood City Man a Victim of On-line Fraud. Lost Over $300,000.00

(Wayne Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to a home on Northwestern Drive in Wayne Township, Lawrence County for a report of theft by deception. After investigating Troopers reported via release that 72-year-old Robert Cunningham from Ellwood City was a...
Pennsylvania Statethecorryjournal.com

Police Beat

Editor's note: News releases written by Corry City Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Union City Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office are submitted to The Corry Journal, which then publishes the exact information supplied by police. Whether names or other facts of the incident are published depends strictly on what information has been given by the police. The news releases are kept on file at The Journal.
Pennsylvania Statethecorryjournal.com

More thefts from vehicles reported

Pennsylvania State Police at Corry recently responded to a couple of incidents involving thefts from vehicles with multiple items taken from around the area. Police reported in a news release that, sometime between May 10 and May 13 on Brown Hill Road in Bloomfield Township, a shotgun, air rifle and prescription sunglasses were stolen out of an unlocked 2004 Ford F-350.
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

Stolen Berks County ambulance found in Lancaster County: fire department

An ambulance that was stolen out of Berks County on Monday morning was found by an off-duty paramedic in Lancaster County, according to the Reading Fire Department. The ambulance was stolen at around 11:30 a.m. as first responders were inside an apartment building tending for someone who called for help, the fire department said in a post on social media.
Reading, PAReading Eagle

Reading police seek help locating missing woman

Reading police issued a missing person bulletin Friday on a woman who has not been seen or heard from for two months. Heather Karner, 37, was last seen in the area of Sixth and Court streets in Reading on March 12. It is unknown, police say, if she is still...
Reading, PAWGAL

Reading police look for missing woman

READING, Pa. — Police in Reading say they are looking for a missing woman. Heather Karner, 37, was last seen March 12 in the area of 6th and Court streets, police said. It's not clear whether she's still in the area. Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call...