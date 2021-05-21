Reading man charged with raping a 12-year-old girl
A Reading man was arrested and jailed on charges of raping a 12-year-old girl twice in January in a Reading home. Elder Jacobo-Portal, 20, of the 200 block of North Ninth Street was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail following arraignment in Reading Central Court before District Judge Kim Bagenstose on charges of rape, aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corrupting minors.www.readingeagle.com