Lake Brantley junior Luke Heyman does not recall ever hitting three home runs in a single game at any level during his playing career. Heyman, a University of Florida commit, did just that Friday night while driving in seven runs and helping the Patriots (25-3) win 11-0 at home in five innings vs. Oviedo (18-10) during an FHSAA Class 7A regional quarterfinal. “I was just happy to do well and ...