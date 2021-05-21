newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharos-Tribune

Logan janitor fired after battery arrest

By Kristi Hileman Staff Reporter
Posted by 
Pharos-Tribune
Pharos-Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34YIxl_0a7ZUaNS00
Samuel Bowman Photo provided

A Logansport Community School Corporation janitor has been terminated from his position following an arrest for alleged battery of a minor.

While on school grounds Wednesday, May 19th, a boy claimed to have been battered by Samuel Elvin Bowman, 62, of Logansport, according to the Logansport Police Department.

LPD Lt. Brad Miller said the minor and Bowman have conflicting stories about what actually transpired. Therefore, an investigation is ongoing.

Officers were called to Logansport Junior High School just after 5 p.m. and Bowman was booked into the Cass County Jail just before 7 p.m. on the 19th. Two knives were found on his person at the jail.

He has since paid a $505 cash bond to be released.

Michele Starkey, LCSC superintendent, said Bowman was let go from his position and served a no-trespass order, effective for all Logansport School Corporation grounds.

“The safety, security and well-being of our students is the corporation’s top priority,” said Starkey. “We will continue to work with the Logansport Police Department as they conduct an investigation.”

Miller said officers were on scene Friday to continue collecting evidence.

Also on Friday, the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office filed two Level 5 felony charges against Bowman in Circuit Court. The first is intimidation with Bowman drawing or using a deadly weapon and the second is battery resulting in bodily injury of a person younger than 14 years old.

The prosecutor’s office also filed a motion for a pretrial no-contact order against Bowman, whose initial hearing has been set at 1 p.m. June 3.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Pharos-Tribune

Pharos-Tribune

Logansport, IN
2K+
Followers
118
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Pharos-Tribune

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Janitor#County Police#County Jail#County Court#Lpd Lt#Lcsc Superintendent#Bowman In Circuit Court#Alleged Battery#Scene Friday#School Grounds#Intimidation#Bodily Injury
Related
Indiana StateRepublic

Indiana boy, 16, sentenced in fatal shooting of another teen

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A 16-year-old suburban Indianapolis boy charged as an adult in another teen’s fatal shooting has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal recklessness and a weapons charge. A Johnson County judge sentenced Marcus Salatin on Friday to 825 days at...
Indiana StatePerry County News

Spencer man nabbed on felony drug charges

A Spencer County man has been arrested on drug charges after a weeks-long investigation by Indiana State Police. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any problems then please...
Indiana StateNWI.com

Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed. The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County. The Porter County Health Department, which reports data separately from the state, did not report...
Logansport, INPosted by
Pharos-Tribune

Logansport man faces trial on domestic battery, strangulation

A Logansport man is scheduled for April 24 trial on two Level 6 felonies: strangulation and domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old. Jacob August Rozzi, 24, received the trial date at his initial hearing on May 7 and will next appear in court on May 19 regarding the $500 bond set for him, according to court documents.
Cass County, INcasscountyonline.com

May 16, 2021 Update from Indiana Department of Health

Last Updated on May 16, 2021 by Indiana Department of Health. Cass County stayed in the yellow advisory status on the county metrics map as of May 62, 2021. Yellow indicates moderate community spread, with 111 weekly cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 5.43%. The map is updated weekly on Wednesdays.
Cass County, INPharos-Tribune

Police Blotter May 14 2021

12:38 a.m. — Arrest. Christopher Allen Moseman, 37, was booked at Cass County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear and two warrants for bond revocation. Cass County Sheriff’s Department. 2:59 a.m. — Arrest. Tyler M. Stafford., 25, of Elkhart, was booked at Cass County Jail on a warrant...
Logansport, INPosted by
Pharos-Tribune

20-year-old man faces two counts of felony battery

An alleged battery of a pregnant woman lands a 20-year-old Logansport man with a Level 5 felony. According to information filed in Cass Circuit Court by the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office, Skylar Anthony Trevino has been charged with one count of domestic battery resulting in bodily injury to a pregnant woman and one count of a Level 6 felony, domestic battery in the presence of a child under the age of 16.
Logansport, INPosted by
Pharos-Tribune

Gundrum, U-Know have fire calls

Two fire calls on Wednesday amounted to nothing more than smoke issues. According to the Logansport Fire Department, smoke was found in the area of Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory and U-Know Pizza & Sandwich Shop, both on Broadway. At approximately 1:13 p.m., passers-by called in reports of seeing smoke...
Pharos-Tribune

Fire reports, May 13, 2021

12:58 p.m. — 1700 block of Smith Street, assist EMS. Logansport Fire Department. 6:56 a.m. — 300 block of Cass Plaza, assist EMS. LFD.