Logan janitor fired after battery arrest

Samuel Bowman Photo provided

A Logansport Community School Corporation janitor has been terminated from his position following an arrest for alleged battery of a minor.

While on school grounds Wednesday, May 19th, a boy claimed to have been battered by Samuel Elvin Bowman, 62, of Logansport, according to the Logansport Police Department.

LPD Lt. Brad Miller said the minor and Bowman have conflicting stories about what actually transpired. Therefore, an investigation is ongoing.

Officers were called to Logansport Junior High School just after 5 p.m. and Bowman was booked into the Cass County Jail just before 7 p.m. on the 19th. Two knives were found on his person at the jail.

He has since paid a $505 cash bond to be released.

Michele Starkey, LCSC superintendent, said Bowman was let go from his position and served a no-trespass order, effective for all Logansport School Corporation grounds.

“The safety, security and well-being of our students is the corporation’s top priority,” said Starkey. “We will continue to work with the Logansport Police Department as they conduct an investigation.”

Miller said officers were on scene Friday to continue collecting evidence.

Also on Friday, the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office filed two Level 5 felony charges against Bowman in Circuit Court. The first is intimidation with Bowman drawing or using a deadly weapon and the second is battery resulting in bodily injury of a person younger than 14 years old.

The prosecutor’s office also filed a motion for a pretrial no-contact order against Bowman, whose initial hearing has been set at 1 p.m. June 3.