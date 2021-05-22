Marvel Studios Disney+ Promo Reveals New Loki Footage
Loki (Tom Hiddleston) wields a flaming sword in a fiery new look at the Marvel Studios original series Loki. Spinning out of the big-screen Thor franchise and Avengers: Endgame, where Loki escaped custody with a Tesseract after being defeated by Earth's mightiest heroes in 2012's The Avengers, this "variant" Loki travels through time and space when Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and the Time Variance Authority threaten to delete him from reality — unless the God of Mischief helps them fix branched timelines while stopping an even greater threat.comicbook.com