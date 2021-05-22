Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Oglala Lakota, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 21:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Jackson; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER NORTHEASTERN OGLALA LAKOTA...SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 930 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles east of Sharps Corner, or 29 miles northeast of Pine Ridge, moving north at 50 mph. Penny size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Porcupine, Kyle, Potato Creek, Interior, Lonesome Valley, Goose Neck Housing, Cactus Flat, Cedar Pass, Thunder Valley, Rockyford, Sharps Corner, Kyle North Route Housing, Evergreen, Minuteman Missile Visitors Center, Pinnacles Ranger Station, eastern Badlands National Park and Pine Ridge Reservation. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 127 and 135. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southwestern South Dakota.