Jackson County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Oglala Lakota, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 21:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Jackson; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER NORTHEASTERN OGLALA LAKOTA...SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 930 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles east of Sharps Corner, or 29 miles northeast of Pine Ridge, moving north at 50 mph. Penny size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Porcupine, Kyle, Potato Creek, Interior, Lonesome Valley, Goose Neck Housing, Cactus Flat, Cedar Pass, Thunder Valley, Rockyford, Sharps Corner, Kyle North Route Housing, Evergreen, Minuteman Missile Visitors Center, Pinnacles Ranger Station, eastern Badlands National Park and Pine Ridge Reservation. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 127 and 135. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southwestern South Dakota.

Lawrence County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Black Hills, Northern Black Hills, Rapid City by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 13:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-12 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Black Hills; Northern Black Hills; Rapid City; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER SOUTHERN MEADE AND SOUTH CENTRAL PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 158 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles west of Black Hawk to near Palmer Gulch Resort. Movement was east at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Western Rapid City, Black Hawk, Summerset, Johnson Siding, Hisega, Rockerville, Sheridan Lake, Keystone Wye, Bear Country, Horse Thief Lake, Palmer Gulch Resort and Mount Rushmore National Memorial. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 50 and 57.
Butte County, SDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Butte County Area, Perkins County, West Central Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-04-30 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Butte County Area; Perkins County; West Central Plains; Ziebach County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 327...328...329...AND 330 .Very warm temperatures, low relative humidity, breezy winds, and dry fuels will result in critical fire weather conditions this afternoon and early evening. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 327, 328, 329, AND 330 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 327 Butte County Area, 328 Perkins County, 329 West Central Plains and 330 Ziebach County. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.