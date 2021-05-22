Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Kiowa County, Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Kiowa County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County; Western Kiowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN PROWERS...NORTHWESTERN BACA...SOUTH CENTRAL KIOWA...EAST CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS AND EASTERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM MDT At 615 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles north of Pritchett, or 21 miles northwest of Springfield, moving north at 55 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lamar, Wiley, Pritchett, McClave, Neegronda Reservoir, Queens Reservoir, John Martin Reservoir and Caddoa.

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baca, Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baca; Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL BACA AND EASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 252 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Pritchett to 14 miles southeast of Kim, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baca and eastern Las Animas Counties. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crowley, Kiowa, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crowley; Kiowa; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado Southwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado Northeastern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 542 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles north of Sugar City, or 29 miles north of La Junta, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Otero, southwestern Kiowa and northeastern Crowley Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Tornado Warning issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Kiowa The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 533 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado were located along a line extending from 14 miles southwest of Kit Carson to 6 miles northeast of Eads, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * These dangerous storms will be near Eads around 615 PM MDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.50IN
Flash Flood Warning issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado North Central Prowers County in southeastern Colorado * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 609 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mainly rural areas of Southeastern Kiowa and North Central Prowers Counties Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baca The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Baca County in southeastern Colorado * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 622 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walsh, or 14 miles east of Springfield, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Walsh and Vilas. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH