Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baca, Bent, Prowers by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 18:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baca; Bent; Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PROWERS...NORTHWESTERN BACA AND SOUTHEASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 653 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles southwest of Lamar, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lamar. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPHalerts.weather.gov