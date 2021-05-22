Kauai oceanfront compound sells for $11M
Hannah Sirois of Corcoran Pacific Properties represented the seller, which bought the property more than 20 years ago from the person who developed the three homes.www.bizjournals.com
Hannah Sirois of Corcoran Pacific Properties represented the seller, which bought the property more than 20 years ago from the person who developed the three homes.www.bizjournals.com
The Pacific Business News provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/pacific