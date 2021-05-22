newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lowell, MA

Lowell protest calls for DA Marian Ryan to remove herself from Mikayla Miller case

By John Monahan, Boston 25 News
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HThtb_0a7ZTMFb00

LOWELL, Mass. — The mother of Hopkinton teenager Mikayla Miller was among a group of people gathered outside Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office in Lowell on Friday, demanding answers in the teenage girl’s death.

“I am very grateful that people are continuing to support my family and finding justice for my daughter,” said Calvina Strothers, who is Mikalya’s mother.

She is demanding that Ryan remove herself from the case involving the death investigation of her 16-year-old daughter, who was found dead by a jogger on April 18 near her Hopkinton home.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death was suicide but her mother refuses to believe that. She says Mikayla was found standing upright, with a belt that wasn’t hers, around her neck, tied to a tree that’s not tall or sturdy enough to withstand her weight.

Monica Cannon-Grant who runs the group violence in Boston, spearheaded the protest calling for DA Ryan’s removal, claiming she has mishandled the case.

“Every ounce of information that has been released in this case we found out via you guys, the media, and not because she has actually shared it with this family,” said Cannon-Grant.

[ 25 Investigates: Hopkinton Police release more information about Mikayla Miller death investigation ]

And Cannon-Grant said she’s also collected 16,000 signatures all with one message for DA Ryan.

“Step down. Recuse yourself. Remove yourself from this case and allow an independent investigation to happen,” said Cannon-Grant.

Mikayla’s mother says they will keep going until she gets the answers she wants.

[ Civil rights attorney, activists join family to discuss death of Mikayla Miller ]

“We will continue to fight until we get justice for my daughter,” said Strothers.

The family has completed their own autopsy but has not released those findings.

Ryan has called the case an unspeakable tragedy and added that so far, there is no evidence suggesting anyone else was with Mikayla at the time of her death.

She also said the investigation into the events surrounding Mikayla’s death are ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

View All 12 Commentsarrow_down
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
32K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lowell, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Hopkinton, MA
Society
City
Hopkinton, MA
Lowell, MA
Society
Lowell, MA
Crime & Safety
Hopkinton, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Protest Riot#Mass#Cause Of Death#Hopkinton Police#Boston 25 News#Daughter#Calling#Family#Justice#Activists#Home#Violence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Protests
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Facebook
Related
Beverly, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Marine surprises sister at college graduation

BEVERLY, Mass. — After a year of not seeing each other, a recently enlisted Marine surprised his sister Saturday at her college graduation. Ryan Booth left for boot camp last summer, but because of the coronavirus pandemic he was not able to return home until now, WFSB reported. On Saturday,...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Three people hurt in Mattapan hit and run

MATTAPAN, Mass. — Three people were hit by a car early Sunday morning in Mattapan and the driver took off, according to Boston Police. They were allegedly struck around 1:37 a.m. in the area of 34 Hallowell Street in Mattapan, police said. They have non-life-threatening injuries. The incident is under...
New York Post

Two cousins, 12 and 13, drown while skipping rocks at Massachusetts lake

Two young cousins drowned in a tragic accident while skipping rocks at a Massachusetts lake over the weekend, according to reports. Tiago Depina, 12, and Rafael Andrande, 13, were pulled from Waldo Lake at D.W. Field Park in Brockton late Saturday after being reported missing around 7:30 p.m., NBC 10 Boston reported.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Massachusetts StateYourArlington

Select Board Wednesday: Closing on 1207-11 Mass. Ave.

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., for the 37th time remotely. See the regular agenda here >> (linked items have supporting documents). The site at 1207-11 Mass. Ave. is planning location of Hotel Lexington. The office of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)...
Massachusetts StateWBUR

Mass. Governor Lifting All COVID-19 Restrictions On May 29

Here is the Radio Boston rundown for May 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Almost exactly one year after Governor Baker announced the start of reopening for Massachusetts - today he announced its ending. By May 29, Massachusetts will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, two months ahead of the August date previously announced. We have arrived at "a new normal." Radio Boston's Chris Citorik joins us to debrief us on what Governor Baker said today and what it means for you. We'll also discuss the public health perspective with Lenny Marcus, founding co-director of the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative, a joint program of the Harvard Chan School of Public Health and the Kennedy School of Government.
Lowell, MALowell Sun

Fundraiser established to fix up Callery Park monument in Lowell

LOWELL – A fundraiser has been established for the William T. Callery Memorial at Callery Park in the Highlands section of Lowell. Earlier this month, the area around the monument to Callery was damaged by a construction crew that used it as a staging area and dumped old lumber and concrete on the site.
Hopkinton, MAVox

We should be talking about the death of Mikayla Miller

It’s been nearly a month since 16-year-old Mikayla Miller was found dead, with a belt around her neck and tied to a tree, in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. It remains unclear what happened to the Black teenager, who identified as LGBTQ — both before she died and how she died. What is...