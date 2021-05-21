newsbreak-logo
Man charged for not reporting child abuse

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
Posted by 
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303ZAi_0a7ZTIih00

DAVIDSON COUNTY — A Trinity man has been charged with failing to report child sexual abuse and convincing the mother of the girl not to report it either.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office charged that Thomas Jackson Fields, 61, was made aware in June 2020 and again in April 2021 of the suspected sexual assaults being committed against the 4-year-old girl. Both times Fields chose not to report the suspected abuse to authorities, as required by state law, and he also manipulated the mother of the child into not reporting it for fear of losing her children.

Fields was arrested Thursday and charged with failure to report crimes against a juvenile, according to the sheriff’s office. Bond was set at $2,000 unsecured.

The case stems from an investigation that resulted in the arrest in April of Joshua Allen Lanning, 28, of Lexington, who was charged with two counts of statutory sex offense and three counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lanning was in the Davidson County Jail in Lexington on Friday. Bond was set at $1 million secured.

