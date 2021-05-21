GOVERNOR ANNOUNCES TAKE YOUR SHOT VACCINATION CAMPAIGN
Governor Kate Brown has announced the launch of the Take Your Shot Oregon campaign for all vaccinated Oregonians. Oregonians 18 and older will have the chance to win $1 million or one of 36 $10,000 prizes, with one winner in each county in Oregon. Oregonians age 12 to 17 will have the chance to win one of five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plans Scholarships. All Oregonians who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the draw date will be entered to win.kqennewsradio.com