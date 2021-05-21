newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

GOVERNOR ANNOUNCES TAKE YOUR SHOT VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

kqennewsradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Kate Brown has announced the launch of the Take Your Shot Oregon campaign for all vaccinated Oregonians. Oregonians 18 and older will have the chance to win $1 million or one of 36 $10,000 prizes, with one winner in each county in Oregon. Oregonians age 12 to 17 will have the chance to win one of five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plans Scholarships. All Oregonians who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the draw date will be entered to win.

kqennewsradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Take#Oregonians#The Oregon Lottery#The Oregon State Treasury#Governor#Campaign#Governor Kate Brown#Winners#Savings#Collaboration#Patient Privacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
Forest Grove News Times

'Take your shot Oregon' - Cash prize drawings for vaccinations

State announces $1 million lottery drawing for vaccinated residents and scholarship opportunities for students.Gov. Kate Brown announced cash prize drawings for Oregonians who have gotten their COVID-19 vaccination. The announcement included a $1 million lottery drawing for all Oregonians 18 and older who have gotten at least one dose before June 27. The plan also calls for five $100,000 Oregon College Saving Plan Scholarship winners for youths ages 12 to 17, and each of Oregon's 36 counties will have a $10,000 winner as well. The drawing will take place on Monday, June 28, with winners announced the following week. The...
LotteryPosted by
TheStreet

Vaccinated Oregonians Qualify For $100,000 College Scholarships Through "Take Your Shot" Campaign Partnership

SALEM, Ore., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oregonians, if you've been vaccinated for COVID-19 or are planning to, you have a chance to win one of five $100,000 college scholarships. The Oregon Treasury and the Oregon College Savings Plan today announced their partnership with Governor Brown's " Take your shot" campaign, encouraging Oregonians age 12 and older to get vaccinated with the added incentive of a chance to win a scholarship. The state is also giving away cash awards, including a $1 million prize.
Ohio StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ohio Sees Boost in Shots After Announcing $1 Million Vaccination Lottery

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's $5 million lottery to encourage vaccinations appears to be an early win. State health officials said Monday that more than 25,400 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered Friday, two days after the program was announced, making it the highest vaccination day in three weeks. Maybe more telling...
Hobbiesmycentraloregon.com

“Take Your Shot” To Win $1 Million

Governor Kate Brown announced the launch of the Take Your Shot Oregon Campaign for all vaccinated Oregonians. Oregonians 18 and older will have the chance to win $1 million or one of 36 $10,000 prizes––with one winner in each county in Oregon. Oregonians age 12 to 17 will have a chance to win one of five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships. All Oregonians who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the draw date will be entered to win.
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Ohio governor offers chance at $1 million prize to get vaccinated

As U.S. political leaders grow increasingly desperate to persuade Americans to get the coronavirus vaccine, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Wednesday topped offers of baseball tickets and beer with a $1 million prize drawing. DeWine, a Republican, said five Ohio residents would win the money in once-a-week drawings for adults...
HealthPosted by
FOX26

Oregon governor says vaccine verifications are 'an interim measure'

PORTLAND, Ore. - PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) - Under current guidelines, if businesses want to allow customers inside without masks, the business has to verify that a customer has been vaccinated. Many businesses feel this is a big burden and throughout the pandemic, they've had to be the enforcer of rules.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown defends throwing state back into COVID lockdown through the end of JUNE as cases and hospitalizations rise sharply

Oregon Gov Kate Brown has blamed the rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for her decision to reinstate COVID-19 restrictions on 36 counties. On Thursday, Brown extended Oregon's state of emergency for COVID-19 until June 28, saying a fourth surge of the pandemic is being driven by variants of the disease and causing increased cases and hospitalizations.
LotteryPosted by
The Oregonian

Gov. Kate Brown tells Oregonians: You could win $1 million -- but only if you’re vaccinated against COVID-19

Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday lottery prizes ranging from $10,000 to $1 million for Oregonians vaccinated against COVID-19. All residents 18 and older who’ve received at least one shot of COVID-19 by June 27 will be entered into the “Take Your Shot Oregon” lottery, which will be held on June 28. One lucky vaccinated Oregonian will receive a $1 million jackpot and 36 others -- one from each Oregon county -- will win $10,000 prizes.
LotteryThe Hill

NY Gov Cuomo announces $5M vaccine lottery

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Thursday that residents 18 or older who get a COVD-19 vaccine at a state operated facility will be eligible for a chance to win $5 million via a “Vax and Scratch” lottery. "We're doing everything we can to make getting a vaccine as...
Healthvermont.gov

New Vaccine Promotion Campaign

As part of the state’s increasing efforts to encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccine, the Health Department has launched a new outreach series featuring Vermonters sharing what getting vaccinated means to them. “It’s important that Vermonters share their stories with other Vermonters. We all have different reasons for choosing...
Presidential ElectionCleveland News - Fox 8

Biden announces free Uber, Lyft rides to COVID-19 vaccine sites

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden is highlighting new programs from ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft to provide free rides to and from vaccination sites, as the pace of shots declines nationally and he looks to meet his July Fourth inoculation targets. “We’re working hard to ensure transportation is less...
Public Healthnbcrightnow.com

Gov. Jay Inslee announces new protections for workers getting vaccinated or quarantining, extends mask guidelines to reflect CDC

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee Friday issued new protections for Washington workers as well as extended the Healthy Washington Proclamation to incorporate the new CDC mask guidelines. Safe Workers. The new Safe Workers Proclamation will protect workers who are getting vaccinated, in quarantine or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms from...