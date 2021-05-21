newsbreak-logo
High Point Market updates safety protocols

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
HIGH POINT — The High Point Market Authority has relaxed its COVID-19 health protocols for the spring Market to reflect updated state and federal guidance.

Face coverings will still be required on all Market shuttles, but not in buildings and showrooms, and daily health checks will not be required in order to enter, said Tom Conley, president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority.

“Even before this pandemic, we have relied on the advice and guidance of our medical authorities to inform our health and safety policies, and we are continuing to do so,” Conley said. “They are the health experts, and thus we trust them to share with us best practices based on the most up-to-date medical data they have. These #HPMKTsafe updates are simply us taking their guidance and applying it accordingly across the Market district.”

If showroom operators choose to require masks, posted signs should indicate the request.

Capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines have been removed, although some buildings may still reduce capacity or promote social distancing in common areas and on elevators and escalators, and signs should be posted indicating that.

Similarly relaxed health rules were in place this week at the International Textile Alliance Showtime fabric fair — though temperature checks were required — and buyers and exhibitors were respectful of the rules, said Carrie Dillon, managing director.

Retail buyers have implemented numerous strategies over the past year to stay engaged with their customers, said Chelsea Bohannon, public relations manager of International Market Centers.

The market authority’s current #HPMKTsafe plan is available on the High Point Market website at www.highpointmarket.org/HPMKTsafe. Any additional updates made will be reflected on the webpage.

