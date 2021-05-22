newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monmouth County, NJ

This Is Where Police Are Cracking Down With Click It Or Ticket In Monmouth And Ocean Counties, New Jersey

By Shannon Holly
Posted by 
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Monmouth and Ocean county drivers better "click-it" or you'll deal with a ticket!. A state-wide launch of the seat belt enforcement campaign is starting just in time for Memorial Day weekend and we have a list of local towns where police will be watching. Listen to Shannon Holly mornings on...

943thepoint.com
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
Ocean Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
Monmouth County, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
Middletown, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Government
City
Manalapan Township, NJ
City
Asbury Park, NJ
Ocean Township, NJ
Government
City
Freehold Township, NJ
City
Ocean Township, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Click It Or Ticket#Memorial Day Weekend#Monmouth#Ocean County#County Police#New York State Police#Ocean Barnegat#Marlboro#The Patch#Freehold Borough#Brick Township#Seat Belt Enforcement#Ticket Campaign#State Border Checkpoints#The Division#Shannon Holly Mornings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
Related
Barnegat Township, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

She’s An Ocean County Hero! Honoring A Elementary School Nurse From Barnegat, New Jersey

I am thrilled to be announcing a new Hawk Hero! Just in case you didn't know, Townsquare Media Jersey Shore operates 94.3 The Point, 92.7 WOBM, Beach Radio 104.1 FM, 105.7 The Hawk, and Shore Sports Network. I host "Nights with Jimmy G" on 94.3 The Point, but I also have been highlighting local Jersey Shore Hawk Heroes. Our first ever Hawk Hero was David Richards, a local Brick Township icon with down syndrome who is now a fantastic coach for Brick Memorial High School wrestling. Also, Cathy Wareham- Herbst was our most recent hero. Cathy is a certified medical assistant for Hackensack Meridian Health in Brick Township. For over a year, she and her Meridian Health team have been battling on the COVID-19 frontlines. Before highlighting a brand new Hawk Hero, a big THANK YOU to our friends at Sonny’s Recycling. We’ll continue to pick 1 hero, share their story on-air and online, and award them a $100 Visa gift card!
Income TaxPosted by
94.3 The Point

More Stimulus Money On The Way But Only If You’re In New Jersey

We are starting to recover but many of us still need help. Especially here in Jersey where it costs more to live than just about anywhere else in the country. We love it here, that's why we foot the bill...but when you add a pandemic to the regular sky high Jersey cost of living we're gonna need some rescue. If you are still in that place you'll be relieved to know that more help is on the way, if you are from Jersey.
TravelPosted by
94.3 The Point

Let’s Lose the Beach Badges – Why Should the Jersey Shore Pay to Enjoy Nature?

Supporting shore towns is important, but there has to be a better way to do this than paying to enjoy nature. During the summer, there's no better place to be than the beaches at the Jersey Shore. Who doesn't love cooling off in the ocean, or laying out in the sun? But as you know, enjoying most beaches in New Jersey comes with a price - you need to pay for a beach badge in order to have that fun in the sun. And while it's not a hefty fee, and season beach badges exist, it does add up when you throw in other costs (parking, food, games, etc).
Lakewood Township, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

10 Reasons Why You Should Go To A Jersey Shore BlueClaws Game This Summer In Lakewood, New Jersey

The beers were flowing and the BlueClaws were hitting! My friends and I recently had a tremendous experience at FirstEnergy Park. It simply felt great to be back at a LIVE sporting event. For many years, the BlueClaws staff has been doing a fantastic job and I think everyone should go to at least one Jersey Shore BlueClaws game this summer! Here's why...
Public HealthPosted by
94.3 The Point

New Vaccination Bribes: FREE Wine, FREE Passes To 51 New Jersey State Parks And A Chance At A Mansion Dinner!

There have been lots of incentives flying around to help sway people to get vaccinated and this is the latest! Now we're talking my language...FREE vino but that's not all! Not only can you get a free glass of wine from a local Jersey winery, but you can also get a free pass to all 51 state parks including the beautiful Island Beach State Park! On top of that, you can also be registered to win a dinner with the governor and first lady at Drumthwacket, the governor’s mansion, or at the governor’s beach house at IBSP!
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

Hold On Just A Minute! Can This Really Be New Jersey’s Most Romantic Beach?

If you are looking for a romantic place to stroll with the one you love, than it doesn't get more romantic than any of our Monmouth or Ocean beaches, right? Wrong. It turns out that the most romantic beach in New Jersey is not Asbury Park, or Spring Lake. It's not Ocean Grove, Point Pleasant or Avon, either. It turns out, according to a 2019 Trip Savvy article, the Garden State's most romantic beach is Atlantic City.